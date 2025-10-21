Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 1,982.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 target price (up from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

