Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF $TPHD

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile
The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
