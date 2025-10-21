Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF $TPHD

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.