Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.00 and traded as high as $26.88. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 546,877 shares traded.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
