Range Resources (RRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $721.2180 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,400,000 after acquiring an additional 387,228 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,567,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 753,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 249,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,852,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

