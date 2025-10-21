Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.66 ($8.56) and traded as high as GBX 654.50 ($8.77). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.71), with a volume of 1,492,158 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 850 to GBX 852 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 to GBX 690 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 684.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.66. The company has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (18.20) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

