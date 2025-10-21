Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. On average, analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $481.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,197.05. This trade represents a 37.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,702 shares of company stock worth $167,461. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGC

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.