Veritex (VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.06. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 63,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,068,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,510. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $1,544,566.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,938.71. This trade represents a 44.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,097. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 50.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 260.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

