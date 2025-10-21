Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.65 and traded as high as C$48.12. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$45.97, with a volume of 251,753 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Aura Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aura Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.54%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States.

Featured Stories

