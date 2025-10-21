Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares.
Pioneer Energy Services Stock Up 5.6%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Pioneer Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.