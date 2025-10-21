Private Trust Co. NA Sells 695 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

