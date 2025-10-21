Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after buying an additional 1,126,886 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 122,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,589.44. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.