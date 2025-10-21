Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.63 ($10.04) and traded as low as GBX 665.40 ($8.92). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 665.40 ($8.92), with a volume of 1,592,056 shares trading hands.

RMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 726.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748.63.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 14.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. Research analysts expect that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

