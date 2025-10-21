Private Trust Co. NA Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after buying an additional 264,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,773,000 after buying an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,140,000 after buying an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

