Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.74. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 100,574 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 644,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 327,151 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 587,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

