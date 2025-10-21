Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.74. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 100,574 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
