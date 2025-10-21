A. O. Smith (AOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $946.3250 million for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $80.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 655.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 710,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 616,638 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 171.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 667,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,778,000 after acquiring an additional 421,845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 521.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 487,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

