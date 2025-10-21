Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.4635 billion for the quarter.
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke KPN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.