Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.4635 billion for the quarter.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke KPN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

