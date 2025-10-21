Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.