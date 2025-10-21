Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,543 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:TRV opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $287.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.