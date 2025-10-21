Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 137,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,629,000 after buying an additional 269,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 34.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 406,802 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ABM Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after buying an additional 553,225 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 963,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,508,000 after buying an additional 114,485 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 2,129.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 641,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after buying an additional 612,586 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.78.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.