Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.11 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $82,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,521.55. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,424.36. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,098 shares of company stock valued at $678,256 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

