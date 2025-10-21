John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,184,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 169.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,367 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLY stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLY shares. Wall Street Zen cut John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

