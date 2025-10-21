Head-To-Head Contrast: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) vs. JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 JFrog 1 2 15 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Destiny Media Technologies and JFrog, as provided by MarketBeat.

JFrog has a consensus price target of $53.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and JFrog”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.42 million 0.80 $110,000.00 ($0.05) -7.36 JFrog $428.49 million 13.07 -$69.24 million ($0.77) -62.32

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies -8.84% -13.26% -11.53% JFrog -18.18% -7.54% -5.20%

Summary

JFrog beats Destiny Media Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

