Brokerages Set Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.
MEOH opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. Methanex has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
