Brokerages Set Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 19.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Methanex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 25.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. Methanex has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

