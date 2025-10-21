International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,558,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.31 and a 200 day moving average of $299.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.44.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

