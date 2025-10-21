Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,048.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

