14,283 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $39,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 189.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $353.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.94.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $332.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.79 and its 200 day moving average is $278.13.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

