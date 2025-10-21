International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $170,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after acquiring an additional 372,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ARM by 3,853.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,180,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.