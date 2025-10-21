Private Trust Co. NA Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.