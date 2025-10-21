Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $164.88 on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

