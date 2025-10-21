Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Airbus by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in Airbus by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $238.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average is $200.52. Airbus has a 1 year low of $141.91 and a 1 year high of $249.80.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

