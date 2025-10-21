International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

