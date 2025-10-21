Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.