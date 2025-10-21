Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 45.0% in September

Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

