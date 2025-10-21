Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

