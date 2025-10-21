International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

