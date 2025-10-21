Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stake Lowered by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.