Short Interest in Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Rises By 171.4%

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. Daikin Industries has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,253.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

