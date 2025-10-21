VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company $MOS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,953,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

