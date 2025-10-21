MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.3684.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

MasTec Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $205.31 on Tuesday. MasTec has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average is $168.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $420,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,250 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

