Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

