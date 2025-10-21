Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,212 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 175.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $143,400.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,249.40. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $506,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,970. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,448,056 shares of company stock worth $75,139,240 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

