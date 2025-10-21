Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,588 Macy’s, Inc. $M

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 116.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.