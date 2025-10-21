Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

