Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $221.20 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.62 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average is $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

