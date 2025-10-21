Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 331,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,783,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $257.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

