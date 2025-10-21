Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

