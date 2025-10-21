Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 321.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

