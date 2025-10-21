Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 563 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 58.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after buying an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,914,000 after buying an additional 425,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 18.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 236,625 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.8%

Sanofi stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

