Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,778,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,228 shares of company stock worth $121,653,740. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.99. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

