Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

